'7 Little Johnstons' Season 14 Trailer Revealed

There are some big changes coming to the 7 Little Johnstons family in Season 14. A new trailer for the fan-favorite TLC show dropped ahead of the March 12 season premiere, teasing a new chapter for the family of seven.

There are fun times ahead, as Anna becomes the first of her siblings to become a homeowner, which the trailer shows being celebrated with a massive water fight. Parents Trent and Amber are also marking a major milestone, celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary by "spicing things up" and challenging themselves to new date ideas, which the trailer reveals include blindfolded baking, dance lessons and a steamy coloring activity that has Amber drawing on Trent's half-naked body.

Meanwhile, Emma and Alex take on some new life phases of their own as they enter their senior year of high school and even attend prom. "I really didn't know what to expect but I was more than happy with the outcome," Alex says while standing by his date Allie. "It was great." Alex and Allie's relationship also is the cause of heartbreak, however, as Amber notes there are "always tears" from her son every time Allie has to leave. "I don't know how many goodbyes I can handle," he tells the camera.

Liz is also dealing with some intense emotions as she admits she's "super nervous" to tell her family that she and boyfriend Brice Bolden are expecting their first child together. "I think it would be safe to say all three of us might have had a little bit of a disappointment," Trent tells his daughter, as Amber adds, "My biggest concern is healthcare." She continues in a confessional, "Elizabeth being a little person – having achondroplasia dwarfism – obviously puts her in the high-risk category."

Later, Trent warns Brice about how difficult Liz's pregnancy might be. "Achondroplasia mothers cannot have natural childbirths. The pelvic bone is too small. So you have to have a C-section," he tells the father-to-be. Liz and Brice are feeling the pressure as well, as Liz tells her beau, "We're getting closer and closer. I ain't ready for her to come out now." The trailer ends with the Johnston family rushing out of the house to head to the hospital after getting the news that Liz is ready to deliver. Liz and Brice announced in November that they welcomed daughter Leighton Drew Bolden.

7 Little Johnstons returns with a brand new season on March 12 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC