'7 Little Johnstons': Trent Goes Tanning After Weight Loss to Surprise Amber in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Trent Johnston is embracing his first spray tan as he celebrates his recent weight loss. The 7 Little Johnstons star asks daughters Elizabeth and Anna for help as he looks to add a little something special to his upcoming boudoir photoshoot with wife Amber in an exclusive PopCulture.com preview of Tuesday's finale episode.

"Recently, Dad has been on this journey of wanting to lose weight, wanting to get healthy, because he was in a pre-diabetic range, and now he's down about 14 pounds," Elizabeth explains. "And so what Mom wanted to do for him to you know, congratulate him pretty much on losing the weight, she wanted to surprise him with a little boudoir photo shoot."

Elizabeth and Anna make sure the tanning salon employee knows they want their dad to look "as natural as possible" when all is said and done, not as Trent puts it, "hot wing orange." Elizabeth adds, "I think if we made him more contoured and a little buff, like macho man, it would add a little heat to the photo shoot." While Amber is definitely going to be surprised with her husband's new bronze look, Anna and Elizabeth make sure to take plenty of footage of the experience, because "she's just gonna wish that she could've been there to watch [Trent] have this done."

Tanning salon employee Marissa guides Trent through the early stages of the tanning process, warning him that the primer is going to be a bit cold. But despite the warning, Trent is taken aback by just how icy the spray actually is. "The conditioning spray was really cold, like intense cold," he tells the camera after jumping at the first pass. "Now when you go up your spine, that kinda made me arch up," he admits.

Marissa is nothing if not positive throughout the process, though, complimenting Trent on his recent fitness journey, only for his daughters to call him out for "flexing really hard right now." Elizabeth jokes later, "I never would've imagined that we would ever bring our dad to a tanning salon. Of course, it's gonna be humorous because it's Dad's first time." At the end of the day, Trent is pretty pleased with how he looks. "She did a little contouring, little six pack, stomach/ab contouring, which my stomach's not as big as it was three months ago, but I still have a little bit of a stomach," he says. "But you know, they didn't make Mr. Olympia in three months." Will Trent's new tan spice up his photoshoot with Amber? 7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.