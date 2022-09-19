'7 Little Johnstons': Trent Johnston Undergoes More Testing for His Sleep Apnea Diagnosis in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Trent Johnston is undergoing another sleep study to monitor his breathing after being diagnosed with sleep apnea. The 7 Little Johnstons star isn't thrilled at what lies ahead of him as wife Amber helps him set up for the long night of testing ahead in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC series' all-new episode Tuesday.

Trent reveals he was first diagnosed with sleep apnea, a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts, more than 15 years ago, and has since undergone "two or three" sleep studies to monitor his condition, the most recent of which was around six years ago. It's important for Trent to stay on top of his sleep apnea due to his family history with the disorder. "My father had sleep apnea. My mother had sleep apnea, and my older brother passed away of sleep apnea," he explains. "So, it definitely runs in our family."

Amber's bedside manner isn't exactly making Trent feel much better, as he grumbles she's treating him like a little kid setting up all the monitoring equipment he'll have to sleep with that night. "You're not starting me off in a good..." he starts, as Amber cuts in, "Well, you weren't in a good mood to begin with." Trent might not be happy about the study, but his wife is.

"Amber's excited that this is happening, 'cause she gets to sleep at night without me," he tells the camera before she corrects him. "No, I am excited that this is happening, because I get to strap him all up, put this stuff on him, and he has to do it," Amber says. "Like he can't say no, because the doctor told him to."

Things get to be more playful between the two lovebirds as she adjusts the tubing that goes into his nose and mouth. "You're not a very good, very smooth nurse," Trent teases his wife, who can't stop laughing as he struggles to accept the little tube that has to rest in his mouth all night. A producer asks pointedly, "Trent, is there anything Amber can do for you right now that'll help you fall asleep easier?" to which the TLC star responds, "There's really not any you know a pair of scissors to cut that little thing a little shorter. That was kind of... weird."

Amber points out the other implication of the question, asking her husband, "What makes you go to sleep? Like super fast?" to which he replies instantly, "I get a little bit of loving. ...but apparently, that's off the table." Amber agrees, "Yeah, because that will alter the chest thing." 7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.