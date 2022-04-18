'7 Little Johnstons': Liz and Brice Discuss Their Future Together in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Elizabeth Johnston and her boyfriend Brice are looking toward the future. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of 7 Little Johnstons, the two lovebirds open up about their plans to move in together and even get married as they make holiday memories of their own. Enlisting Brice to help her decorate the tree, Liz assures him that it's not "super stressful" as he initially thought.

Asked if Liz's place feels like a home for him already, Brice responds that it's not quite home sweet home just yet. "I wish I could say that it was a home to me right now," he tells the producer. Brice explains, "I'm only seeing her on the weekends, so it's not really my home yet with her, but what's the best part is that when we get married and I'll be living here, it'll be a lot more different."

Liz chimes in that they won't be living in this place when they move in together, as they have plans to buy a "bigger house," and Brice agrees it will be easier to live together in their dream house. Before that, Liz is working to make her place feel a little bit more "Brice-ed" up, getting a deer ornament for the tree, buying deer stockings and deer figurines to fall in line with his interests. "So, that's Brice-ifying it in the house and it looks good," she tells the camera.

"[It's been] a long time since I've pretty much done a tree on my own or with somebody," Brice realizes. "And I'm glad I got to do that with her today so..." As these two figure out their own version of domestic bliss, Liz reveals that she and her beau have been planning even more behind the scenes to make their future possible financially.

"Brice is completely done with college. He graduated with his HVAC diploma," she shares in a confessional interview. "He works on residential and commercial air conditioning units Monday through Friday, five days a week. He has been gradually saving up money for him to possibly be moving in with me sometime soon." 7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.