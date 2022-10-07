'7 Little Johnstons': Jonah Johnston Has Heart-to-Heart About Girlfriend Ashley With Anna in Exclusive Sneak Peek

7 Little Johnstons star Jonah Johnston is opening up to sister Anna about how his relationship with girlfriend Ashley has weathered his recent life shift of moving home with his parents. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, the Johnstons hit the court to get deep about Jonah's challenging chapter.

During their catch-up, Anna reveals she's been working hard on the business while also working "slowly" on her love life. Jonah has been a bit more focused on his relationship as of late, as he and Ashley have had to handle his parents' rules for him living at home, which don't leave a lot of room for privacy. Despite their concerns, things are going "pretty good," Jonah shares as the two have been taking a "quite necessary" break for "quite a while."

"It sucked for me but I'm happy that she understood and was ... willing to pitch in and help with anything I needed," he explains, adding that he wishes mom Amber Johnston was "a little supportive" of their relationship. "[Ashley] sees me through and through. I mean, we're both transparent," he adds to the camera, "And you know, she's stuck around. I mean, that shows some damn good commitment in a way."

"But I also want my parents to be on board – both," Jonah explains. "You know, because I've realized that if your parents aren't on board, then it makes it very hard and very challenging for a relationship to actually be practiced the way it should be." Anna advises Jonah to just "keep moving your relationship" forward, which Jonah agrees is the right move. "As long as I keep moving forward, I feel like time will heal itself and mom will probably come back around," he says, to which Anna responds, "I mean yeah, if you really like her and everything and you see a future with her, then just keep working on it."

Anna notes to the camera later that she's "very proud" of her brother after moving home with their parents. "With everything that's going on in Jonah's life, I am very proud of him," she says. "Since he's moved back home and he's overall, every day improving between therapy and just mom and dad helping him, I know he's just gonna keep moving forward and then, eventually find a job and then move back out and then just continue to do what he's doing right now. But just on his own. So, I'm very proud of him." 7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.