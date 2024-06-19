PopCulture Social Call - The Kardashians: Kylie Jenner BREAKS DOWN Over Comments About Her Face | Season 5, Episode 5 RECAP

Kylie Jenner breaks down over comments about her face after photos of her at Paris Fashion Week go viral. Kim Kardashian embraces her actress era by selling a film to Netflix. Khloe Kardashian opens up about her lack of a dating life. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome their son, Rocky Thirteen after emergency fetal surgery. PopCulture's Social Call recaps all The Kardashians drama from Season 5, Episode 5.

By PopCulture.com Staff

