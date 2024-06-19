PopCulture Social Call - The Kardashians: Kylie Jenner BREAKS DOWN Over Comments About Her Face | Season 5, Episode 5 RECAP

Kylie Jenner breaks down over comments about her face after photos of her at Paris Fashion Week go viral. Kim Kardashian embraces her actress era by selling a film to Netflix. Khloe Kardashian opens up about her lack of a dating life. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome their son, Rocky Thirteen after emergency fetal surgery. PopCulture's Social Call recaps all The Kardashians drama from Season 5, Episode 5.