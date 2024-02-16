'FBI: International' Star Shares Message With Fans After Her Character Is Written Off

Heida Reed is bidding farewell to FBI: International. Following the Season 3 premiere, which saw FBI: International's Fly Team saying goodbye to the actress' Special Agent Jamie Kellett, Reed took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude with fans, thanking them "for letting Jamie into your hearts." Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of CBS' FBI: International.

Signing off with, "Agent Kellett out," the Wednesday morning post included two images. The first was a behind-the-scenes photo of Reed in-character on set from the Season 3 premiere. The second image was photo showing the actress with co-stars Luke Kleintank (Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester), Carter Redwood (Special Agent Andre Raines), Vinessa Vidotto (Special Agent Cameron Vo), Eva-Jane Willis (Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson), and Greg Hovanessian (Damian Powell). Taking to the comments, Redwood wrote, "Love you," alongside a series of red heart emojis, with Reed replying, "love you too my friend."

During Tuesday night's season premiere, the Fly Team found themselves caught up in an explosion at their headquarters. While the team escaped unscathed, Reed's character revealed later in the episode that she was leaving Budapest for the Washington, D.C. field office, telling Scott that after her sister died by suicide, she had promised to "live my life for the both of us... I have served my country, fell in love, I ran away from my grief" and now, "it's time to go back home."

Reed was one of the OG cast members on the show, having starred on FBI: International since its premiere in 2021. News of her exit first broke in December when TVLine reported the actress would be stepping away from the show during its third outing. CBS did not address the report, nor did Reed, whose exit was not confirmed until Tuesday's premiere episode.

Amid Reed's exit, the Fly Team has introduced another member, with Christina Wolfe making her first appearance on the show as Special Agent Amanda Tate in the Season 3 premiere. Wolfe, whose other credits include Netflix's The Weekend Away and The CW's Batwoman, told PopCulture.com that Tate is "a tech whiz, so she's really quick with a computer and an analyst," and "a team player, and she's really quick and thinks on her feet... So I think she's very useful to the team, specifically at this point when she joins, because they need somebody who's going to be able to find solutions quickly and have a really positive attitude."

FBI: International is executive produce by Dick Wolfe with Chicago Fire creators Derek Haas and Matt Olmstead, as well as director/executive producer Michael Katleman and Wolf Entertainment's Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski. New episodes air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.