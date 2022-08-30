'Chicago P.D': Major Star Exits Series After 10 Seasons

The Chicago Police Department is about to be one officer short. Ahead of the its upcoming Season 10 premiere next month, it has been confirmed that Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving Chicago P.D. this fall. Soffer has starred on the series as Det. Jay Halstead since the NBC police procedural's debut in 2014. He is set to end his eight-year run on the show sometime in Season 10 this fall, though the exact date for his departure has not yet been announced.

At this time, a reason for Soffer's departure, which was first confirmed by Variety, remains unclear. It is also unclear just how Soffer's character will be written out of the show and if his departure will be left open-ended, leaving open the possibility of a future return. The actor first took on the role in the Season 2 premiere of fellow One Chicago title Chicago Fire, which led to the first spinoff series. Soffer has starred in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. His upcoming departure puts an end to Upstead – the romantic pairing of Halstead and fellow Intelligence cop Upton, portrayed by Tracy Spiradakos, characters who secretly married in Season 9.

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew," Soffer said in a statement. "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Soffer's upcoming exit comes after Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who guest starred as patrol officer Dante Torres in the April 13 episode "New Guard," was promoted to series regular for Season 10. Chicago P.D. also stars Marina Squerciati, Patrick Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins and Amy Morton.

Soffer's exit also comes amid another major shakeup in the Dick Wolf-verse. On Aug. 24, it was confirmed that after 12 seasons of playing Det. Amanda Rollins, Kelli Giddish would be leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. In a statement, Giddish said, "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years." She went on to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, "all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew, and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years." Giddish's final episode will be during SVU's upcoming Season 24.