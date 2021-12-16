Travis Scott Takes Major Step for Concert Safety as Astroworld Autopsy Results Released

Travis Scott appears to be taking steps to keep his promise of advocating for concert safety in the wake of his Astroworld Festival tragedy. In November, a surge ensued at the Houston festival, leaving an estimated 300 injured and ten dead from injuries. The youngest victim to succumb to his injuries was 9-years-old, and a huge fan of Scott’s. Since then, Scott has been named in several lawsuits. He has filed his own, asking to be void of responsibility and placing the blame on the ill-preparedness of security at the event of 50,000 attendees. Now, Scott is working with city officials to do his part in making sure nothing like this happens again.

The Jasmine Brand reports that sources are revealing that Scott is teaming up with The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM). The group serves as the voice of over 1,400 cities across the nation. Scott has been meeting with the group for several weeks. The goal is to create a panel that consists of government, public safety, emergency response, health care event management, music, and technology to create a safety report to boost safety and security at concerts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The move comes amid autopsy reports for the 10 Astroworld victims reveal the devastating cause of deaths. Per TMZ, all 10 victims suffocated to death due to their lungs collapsing. The medical examiner lists each victims’ cause of death as “compression asphyxia.” The report notes each victim was pronounced dead at local hospitals. One out of the 10 had a “contributory cause” to his death, with the contributing factors being a toxic cocktail of cocaine, methamphetamine, and ethanol.

Scott recently sat down with Charlemagne Tha God in a nearly one-hour interview to discuss the tragedy. The rapper insists he was unaware of the chaos that ensued. He says his fans mean the most to him and he’s still stunned by the outcome.

Coachella recently pulled Scott from their lineup. He recently offered to perform at the festival free of charge. Coachella declined his offer.

The victims’ families continue to express outrage for Scott not taking ownership in the tragedy. Scott has offered financial help for funeral and medical expenses. All of the families have declined Scott’s offer.