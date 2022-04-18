Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated their first Easter as a family of four, and on Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fan an Easter surprise when she shared another photo of her newborn son. As the mom-of-two and her family gathered for their lavish Easter celebration, Jenner took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her 2-month-old son.

In the photo, which you can see here, Scott appeared to be holding the youngster in his arms. The bundle of joy, whose face was not shown in the image, was wearing tiny black and red sneakers and denim bottoms. The photo was shared in a gallery of images highlighting the family's Easter fun, with several other images showing Jenner and Scott's oldest child, 4-year-old Stormi on the hunt for Easter eggs and posing with her mom. The post garnered plenty of love from The Kardashians star's family, with mom Kris Jenner commenting on the post, "Happy Easter!!!!"

The Sunday post marked one of the first images that Jenner has shared of her son. The makeup mogul gave birth to the little one on Feb. 2, his birthdate happening to be just a day after big sister Stormi's birthday. Following his birth, Jenner announced her little boy's arrival by sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of her little one's hand. She captioned the image with her son's birthdate. In the weeks since his birth, Jenner has only shared one other photo of her son. In March, the 24-year-old shared a black-and-white photo showing the infant's feet resting on her stomach. Neither she nor Scott have shown their son's face just yet. The couple is also keeping one other detail private: their little one's name.

After originally announcing that their little one's name was Wolf, the couple later shared that they "just really didn't feel like it was him" and had opted to change his name. In an update earlier this month, Jenner shared that she and Scott haven't settled on a name just yet, explaining that t they want to be "sure" this time around that they like the moniker that they choose. Jenner said, "We have some strong options, but we haven't officially changed it. Before I officially changed it I want to make sure."

Jenner and Scott announced they were expecting their second child together back in September when she posted a video clip of herself holding a positive pregnancy test. The clip also included a scene with Jenner and Stormi driving to an OBG/YN appointment. Jenner and Scott have been linked since April 2017. After welcoming Stormi in 2018, the couple broke up for the first time in September 2019. During the coronavirus pandemic, however, they rekindled their romance.