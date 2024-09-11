Taylor Swift Could Make Massive Announcement at MTV VMAs

After she announced 'Midnights' at the 2022 MTV VMAs, Swifites believe the singer will announce her next project at the 2024 show.

Wednesday night's 2024 MTV Video Music Awards could prove to be a major night for Swifties for more reason than one. Taylor Swift not only stands to smash numerous records with her 12 VMA nominations, but many fans think the "Karma" singer will announce her next album on stage.

The theories – spawning from Swifites scouring the singer's socials and comments for Easter eggs – are largely rooted in pattern. Swift has a history of announcing albums at awards shows. She announced The Tortured Poets Department at the 2024 Grammys, just two years after she announced she was dropping Midnights onstage at the 2022 VMAs, making a 2024 VMAs announcement not out of the realm of possibility. As for what exactly she will possibly be announced, fans remain divided.

A small faction thinks the singer could announce the re-release of her self-titled debut album, while others think Swift may release her long-rumored "lost" album. The majority, however, are betting on a Reputation (Taylor's Version) announcement, one of just two re-recordings of her masters she has left.

In addition to Swift's game day outfit at the NFL opener earlier this month drawing comparisons to her Reputation era style, the basis of the Reputation (Taylor's Version) theories stem from the fact that Wednesday night's show comes just days ahead of the anniversary of a major moment in Swift's lore: 15 years since Kanye West interrupted her at the 2009 VMAs. In a moment that won't soon be forgotten, West took the stage and interrupted Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 13, 2009, stating as he took the mic, "I'mma let you finish," before declaring that Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" was more deserving of the Moonman for female video.

That moment sparked a years-long feud between Swift and West, and later Kim Kardashian, that reportedly not only inspired the song "Innocent" from Swift's 2010 third studio album, Speak Now, but also much of her 2017 album Reputation, in which she reckons with her reputation. While Swift rarely confirms who her songs are about, many Swifites immediately drew connections between the 15-track album – which Swift teased with serpent-themed posts, seemingly a nod to Kardashian, who many fans thought took a dig at the singer when she released a collection of snake jewelry – and the Swift-West feud.

The timing of a new album, whether an entirely new project or another re-record, also couldn't come at a more fitting time. Swift is currently on break from her The Eras Tour after wrapping her European shows. She is set to resume the tour in October with another U.S. leg, giving her some time to update The Eras Tour setlist just as she did after dropping The Tortured Poets Department before her European leg.

Fans will ultimately have to wait to see if Swift makes any major announcements tonight. Currently, it remains unclear if Swift is set to attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, which air live from UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.