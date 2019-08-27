Taylor Swift Reveals Candid Entry From Night Kanye West Interrupted Her 2009 VMAs Speech

It’s been ten years since Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift from her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, and now, the pop singer is getting candid with her fans.

She recently released her diary entry from that night describing her stunned reaction.

“Ahh… the things that can change in a week,” she wrote September 2009. “Let’s just say, if you had told me Kanye West would have been the number one focus of my week, the media, and my part in the VMAs I would’ve looked at you crossed eyed. […] And if you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump up onstage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life.’ Well… apparently… it does.”

It’s a moment in award show history that will forever be remembered, and it’s also the moment that left both Swift and Beyoncé in tears.

Swift was up on stage accepting her award for winning Best Female Video for her song “You Belong With Me,” when the rapper jumped up on stage, yanked the microphone from her hand and shouted that Beyoncé had one of the best music videos “of all time” — insinuating that he thought the “Formation” singer should have won the award. Swift was left speechless after as the ceremony cut to commercial.

“I walk behind the stage — and sure enough, there is Beyoncé and her dad, and she is crying,” Van Toffler, the president of Viacom, told Billboard in an interview. “Because of my relationship with Taylor and her camp, I was going to deal with her. Her mom and she were crying, and I profusely apologized.”

Those who were around before, during and after the ceremony said West had been drinking on a bottle of Hennessy just before the award show and didn’t seem like himself, which appeared to shock most onlookers that night because he was strutting on the red carpet with it. The incident also happened not long after his mother, Donda West, unexpectedly passed away. After treating Swift so small, West decided to lay low after that in hopes of coping with his emotions over his mother’s loss.

By the end of the night, Beyoncé did end up giving Swift her moment to shine later on in the ceremony. Since this moment, West apologized but then upset Swift again years later when he released his song “Famous” calling her a b— and saying that moment is what made her famous. Now, she and West are still not on good terms, along with his wife Kim Kardashian.