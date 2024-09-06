Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is Releasing a New Album Soon, and It's Not 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'

Some Swifties think that Reputation (Taylor's Version) is coming, but others are thinking Taylor Swift could be pushing out a new album beforehand. The superstar singer did only release double album The Tortured Poets Department in April, but that isn't stopping fans from still thinking she could be releasing another new album in the near future. Via Page Six, one major theory is that orange will be the next color of Swift's album, specifically because she's used that color a lot during The Eras Tour, both with her outfits and backdrops.

Lilac could also be used for the next album, along with orange, since it has also been brought up a lot. While it might seem a bit too soon for Swift to come out with a brand new album, it wouldn't be unusual for it to happen. In 2020, she surprise-dropped sister albums folklore and evermore just a few months apart. Of course, TTPD was two albums in one, meaning she could be taking a bit of a break and focusing more on her remaining two re-records.

(Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS)

Another theory, via TikTok user caitpatton, lands on the poster for The Eras Tour. There's a picture of Swift from each era on the poster, with one from her latest album pre-tour, Midnights, being the biggest picture. Once Tortured Poets released, the Midnights picture moved to its own little square while TTPD took up the mantle as the biggest picture, albeit one less square than Midnights. This could mean that Swift might be planning to release one more album before the tour ends in December so that each little square is filled with its own era, but again, it's all theories.

One thing for certain is that Taylor Swift is a very busy woman. When she isn't performing in front of a sold out stadium, she's recording music, supporting her footballer boyfriend, or relaxing, like she so deserves. During her tour, she frequently spends her free time recording, flying across the country and the world, but of course, it's always unknown if it's for a re-record or a new album. The Eras Tour is currently on hiatus after wrapping up the international leg last month and will kick off for the second North American leg in October, with shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto, before coming to an end in Vancouver in early December. Whether or not she will announce a new tour before or during then is unknown, but Swifties will just have to keep an eye out.