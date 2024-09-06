Swifties Rave Over Taylor Swift's Denim Outfit at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens may have marked the NFL season opener, but rather than being on the field, all eyes were on Taylor Swift. The "Tortured Poets Department" singer, 34, made her return to NFL stands to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, with her gameday look drawing plenty of reactions. For the Thursday night outing at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift donned a denim Versace corset top, which Vogue reports is the same style as the black satin corset she wore during her Saturday Night Live appearance last October, and medium-blue wash denim shorts. For shoes, the singer wore a stunning pair of burgundy thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots in patent leather. She paired the outfit with a myriad of accessories, including a 70s-era coin pendant necklace, gold bracelets, and Louis Vuitton Petite Malle bag. Swift, who gushed that she was "feeling fantastic" after the Chiefs won 27-20, completed the look with her signature red lipstick and wore her hair down. While a Canadian tuxedo may typically be a fashion faux pa, the consensus was clear: Swift pulled off the look effortlessly. The singer's game day attire drew so much attention that social media exploded with chatter, Swiftness flocking to X, Instagram, Reddit and more to comment.

'She's serving' 🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving after today's Chiefs vs Ravens game! pic.twitter.com/soAHLC6hAq — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 6, 2024

Reacting to the outfit on a Reddit thread, one Swift said, "Okay, she's serving." Another person agreed, writing, "Yeah... that outfit is pretty fire," with a third person adding, "I don't care what y'all say, she looks GOOD. Taylor is aging like a fine wine!"

'In her denim era' Swift's outfit was such an eye-catcher that even the official account for Sunday Night Football on NBC got in on the commentary, writing on X, "Taylor Swift in her denim Era." Many couldn't help but comment on the denim look, somebody else writing, "TAYLOR SWIFT IN HIGH WAISTED DENIM SHORTS IS MY FAVORITE TAYLOR GENRE." Another person chimed in with, "one thing about taylor swift is she's always eating up them denim looks."

'She. Just. Ate.' Swift's gameday look prompted a flurry of responses on Instagram, where one person proclaimed after Just Jared shared photos of Swift at the game, "She. Just. Ate." Another person wrote, "Yassss queen !!!! Killled this outfit," with somebody else declaring it "one of her best looks ever."

'She slays' Some Swifites weren't entirely sold on the outfit, raising questions over the mismatched and double denim, though many agreed that Swift managed to effortlessly pull off the look. One fan wrote, "This outfit is so wild but she slays it so well like girl could wear a paper bag."

Some fans were left 'speechless' "I'm speechless because THIS SERVE," one fan wrote after seeing photos of Swift walking through Arrowhead Stadium." Swooped bangs, denim corset and denim shorts, thigh-high red heels, face carc lethal, oh she's taking it."