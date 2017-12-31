Did Taylor Swift Take a Shot at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West With Her Christmas Card?

Is Taylor Swift taking a shot at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with her new Christmas cards? She’s sure to have a lot of people guessing with her holiday greeting, which features a black and white snake on the front.

Andrew Gertler, the founder of AG Artists and Shawn Mendes’ manager, posted a photo of the card on his Instagram Story.

The front of Gertler’s cart read “Happy Holidayssss!” On the inside, Swift wrote, “May your reputation shine bright this holiday season! Love, Taylor.”

West and Swift have had a combative relationship ever since the infamous moment at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Last year, the feud was revived when West called Swift a “b—” in his track “Famous.”

Swift’s reps denied that she approved of the track, and Kardashian replied with a message on National Snake Day.

“Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days,” Kardashian wrote. Fans then started posting snake emojis on Swift’s Instagram page.

Swift later embraced the “snake” label in the lead-up to the release of the album Reputation. In August, she posted three mysterious videos featuring snakes before releasing the first single from the album.

Earlier this month, fans started posting rat emojis on Kardashian’s Instagram page after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a throwback photo of herself with the nude Swift wax figure from West’s “Famous” video.

Swift will spend much of 2018 on the road, promoting Reputation on tour. The shows kick off on May 8 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The North American stadium tour will continue through October 2018.