Taylor Swift Reveals New Album After 13th Grammys Win

After many tried to connect the dots with Taylor Swift's outfit and Easter eggs, she dropped the news on stage.

Taylor Swift made a big announcement during her 13th Grammy Awards win at Sunday's show. Many thought she had something up her sleeves given her outfit choice and Easter eggs planted all over, and it turns out they were right.

As she revealed during her acceptance speech, Swift has a brand new album dropping in April. She even revealed the cover art on Instagram, claiming she was going to post it immediately after leaving the stage.

"This is my thirteenth Grammy, and thirteen is also my favorite number, I don't know if I've ever told you guys that," Swift told the crowd while thanking her fans. "I'm going to tell you a secret I've been keeping for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th and is called The Tortured Poet's Department."

Taylor Swift Fans Melt Down Looking for Clues in Her Grammys Lookhttps://t.co/IwFNXNktUY — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) February 5, 2024

"I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift noted during her speech, giving plenty of love to those people that made a cultural monster. She might get two Sunday's in a row for attention if she can make it to the Super Bowl.