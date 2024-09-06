Why Taylor Swift Fans Think Her Chiefs Game Day Outfit Is a 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Easter Egg

Taylor Swift supported boyfriend Travis Kelce at the first Chiefs game of the season, and Swifties think her outfit was an Easter Egg. When it comes to Easter Eggs, Swift fans will go all out and theorize just about anything, going off of any detail, big or small. For the longest time, Reputation (Taylor's Version) has been desperately wanted by fans, who have failed on numerous occasions to predict an album announcement.

Now, it's possible that may not be too far off. When Swift showed up to the Chiefs and Ravens game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 5, she was sporting a denim outfit with knee-high red boots. While to most that wouldn't usually turn heads, but for Swifties, only one thing came to mind. Fans took to social media to point out that the boots were strangely similar to the ones Swift wore in the music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," the lead single from reputation, in 2017.

X user Rickymidnights shared, "Red boots , look what you made me ,it's official reputation tv is coming this month," while the13manuscript shared she will not clown multiple times. Something that Swifties, myself included, do far too often. Coincidentally, fans have also been wondering if Swift would be announcing the re-record at the Video Music Awards next week, or at the very least, around the time of the VMAs. As always, though, it's all speculation. Swifties have been hoping and praying for Reputation (Taylor's Version) for a while now. Especially with "LWYMMD" in the Prime Video show Wilderness last year, it can basically come at any time.

Reputation and her self-titled debut album are the only albums Taylor Swift needs to re-record until she owns the rights to all of her music, aside from some one-off singles and her Christmas EP. Her latest re-record, 1989 (Taylor's Version), released last fall, so it's hard to predict when Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be next. The boots likely mean nothing and could just be a coincidence, but for Swifties, it's never a coincidence.

The wait for Reputation (Taylor's Version) has been an agonizing one, and at this point, it might be better to just stay away from the Easter Eggs or clowning, at least for now. It's better to just not worry about it, because then the album would be announced when you least expect it. Plus, it really can be at any time. Swifties will just have to be ready for it.