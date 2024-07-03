Pink Cancels Concert, Citing 'Consultation' With Doctor

Pink will not be bringing her global Summer Carnival Tour to Switzerland. The Grammy-winning pop star, 44, announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 2, that she has been forced to cancel her July 3 concert in Bern, Switzerland following a "consultation" with her doctor.

"I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday," the Just Give Me A Reason" singer told fans. "I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I've been advised that I'm unable to continue with the show tomorrow."

She continued by telling fans that she "was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel." Pink said that all tickets purchased for the show "will be refunded," before concluding, "Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon. P!nk xoxo. TRUSTFALL" singer signed off."

Pink did not disclose any details about her condition or if further shows are expected to be impacted. The singer is next set to perform in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 6, with following shows in Amsterdam on July 10 11, Brussels on July 14, and Leipzig on July 19, with several others still on the schedule for the Europe leg of the tour before Pink heads back to the U.S., where she'll play over 30 concerts by the end of November. Gayle, KidCutUp, and The Script are set to open for the European leg of the tour, with Sheryl Crow, The Script, and KidCutUp opening on most of the North American leg.

The Switzerland date marks the latest cancellation and postponement for the singer, who is currently touring in support of her ninth studio album, Trustfall. Pink was previously forced to postpone her September show in Arlington, Texas due to a sinus infection. She told her fans at the time, "I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show. I hope to see you then, and again, am so deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused." She later postponed her concerts in Tacoma, Washington on Oct. 17 and 18 due to "family medical issues" that required "immediate attention." Days later, she announced that her concerts in Vancouver were also postponed due to doctor's orders after she contracted "a respiratory infection."

Amid her current European leg of the tour, Pink revealed on June 11 that she was "starting the tour off with a stomach bug and my period." The singer, who revealed her health struggles in a video filmed while she was getting ready and added in the caption that she had contracted "a little food poisoning," managed to push through her illness and perform her first U.K. show in Cardiff, Wales that night.