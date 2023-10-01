Pink Falls Ill, Cancels Concert Last Minute

Pink was forced to cancel a concert at the last minute on Friday, and she was as devastated as her fans. The singer posted a very apologetic note on social media, explaining that she was sick and her doctor had strongly advised her not to perform that night. She also had the rescheduled date ready to go.

"Hi everyone. I'm very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight," she wrote. "I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show. I will be rescheduling tonight's show at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX for Sunday November 26th of this year. I hope to see you then, and again, am so deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. It is never my intention. Sending you all love."

The 44-year-old singer signed her name 'x P!nk," and many fans wrote back with well-wishes for her health. Pink has not made any other social media posts since then, but she hasn't had to reschedule any other shows yet either. She is due to return to the stage on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in San Diego, California. If she has not recovered by then, presumably fans will hear the rescheduling details for that show as well.

Pink is on tour supporting her latest studio album Trustfall, released back in February through RCA Records. The album includes her recent hit "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," and features an all-star line-up of collaborators including guest vocals from The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and First Aid Kid. She kicked off the tour in June with shows in England, but right now most of her upcoming dates are scheduled for North America.

Pink will perform around the west coast for most of October, ranging up into Canada for a couple of shows in Vancouver before heading east. She has shows in Colorado and Missouri on her way to the east coast, then she will make her way south from Quebec all the way to Florida before she has a long break scheduled in late November. It looks like her rescheduled Texas show fits into that gap.

Pink will have plenty of time to make up for other shows at that time as well since she has a break on her tour until February. At that point, she has over a month's worth of shows scheduled throughout Australia and New Zealand. However, commenters seem perfectly content to wait until she is well to see her perform life. Pink will presumably be back on stage on Tuesday, Oct. 3.