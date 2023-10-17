Pink Cancels Concerts Due to 'Family Medical Issues'

Less than a week after its launch, Pink's Trustfall Tour is already facing some obstacles. The singer announced Monday that two of her upcoming concerts in Tacoma, Washington on Oct. 17 and 18 have been postponed due to "family medical issues" that require "immediate attention."

"I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed," the singer wrote in a message shared to Instagram. Pink added that LiveNation is working to confirm rescheduled dates for the two shows. She went on to explain, "Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all." Pink shares Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart, did not offer further details.

The postponements come after Pink kicked off her Trustfall Tour, in support of her ninth studio album Trustfall, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Oct. 12. The show was followed by two others in San Francisco over the weekend. She is currently next set to perform in Vancouver, Canada on Oct. 20 and 21. Other cities on the tour include Denver, Kansas City, Montreal, New York City, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Louisville, Charlotte, Miami, Sunrise, Orlando, and Tulsa before the tour wraps with two shows at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Railway Estate, Australia on March 22 and 23 of next year.

The Trustfall Tours follows the conclusion of the singer's North American leg of her Summer Carnival stadium tour, which kicked off in Bolton, England in June. The singer current has one remaining rescheduled date from the tour in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 26. The concert was originally scheduled to take place on Sept. 29, but Pink had to reschedule due to a sinus infection, telling her fans at the time, "I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show. I hope to see you then, and again, am so deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused."

According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the Summer Carnival tour has grossed $257.6 million and sold 1.8 million tickets across 41 shows so far. The tour has also seen a number of headline-making moments, including when Pink's daughter Willow joined her onstage to perform their hit song "Sunshine."Pink Cancels Concerts Due to 'Family Medical Issues' Just a few weeks later, a concertgoer threw their mother's ashes onstage at a London show, with another fan gifting Pink a wheel of cheese.