Pink Postpones More Shows After Falling Ill

Pink has been forced to postpone more shows, after recently falling ill. Entertainment Tonight reports that the singer issued a new statement, revealing that she will not be making her shows in Vancouver, Canada. The two performances — initially set for Friday and Saturday night — are being rescheduled for new dates.

"I am deeply sorry that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday," Pink said in a statement. "Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows. I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone. In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love."

The new concert postponements come after Pink had to do the same in Tacoma, Washington. "Family medical issues require our immediate attention," the 44-year-old singer stated at the time. "I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all." It was later revealed that Pink has been diagnosed with a respiratory infection and has been postponing shows on doctors' recommendations.

Pink is far from the only music artist to cancel concerts due to health issues lately. In September, Bruce Springsteen revealed that had to postpone his remaining 2023 concerts, due to illness. The news was shared on the singer's official social media, with a statement reading, "Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024."

The statement continued, "Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues. When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates." In a personal statement on the matter, Springsteen added, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year!"