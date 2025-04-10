Zayn Malik Becomes Sick With ‘Severe’ Illness, Cancels Concert

Zayn Malik was forced to cancel the final show of his Stairway to the Sky Tour after falling ill with a “severe” case of food poisoning.

The “What Am I” singer, 32, announced on March 28 that he would have to cancel his third concert at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes later that night while recovering from illness.

“I’m heartbroken to say that I won’t be able to perform tonight in Mexico City,” Malik wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “I’ve been really sick since this morning and, despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn’t allowing it.”

Zayn Malik performs onstage during the ZAYN: Stairway To The Sky Tour at The Anthem on January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Zayn)

The One Direction alum continued, “I’m so sorry to let you down. The love and energy I always feel from my fans mean the world to me, and it hurts deeply to miss this moment with you. Thank you for your understanding, and please know I’m sending all of my love to each of you.”

Not long after, the musician returned with another update on the food poisoning affecting not just him, but many of his crew members on the tour. “Mexico, I love you even though myself and many of my crew got severe food poisoning…” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “It’s no joke – still struggling.”

“To my fans, I’m so sorry – these shows have made me feel alive, happy, grateful, & at home and that’s all because of you,” he continued. “These shows, your energy, your fan projects… filled me with so much love and with a feeling i can’t even describe. Big love.”

The “Pillowtalk” singer kicked off his Stairway to the Sky Tour in November following the release of his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, in May. This marked Malik’s first solo tour.

The tour was an emotional experience for Malik, who postponed his U.S. tour dates following the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne at age 31 on Oct. 31, 2024. After Payne died falling from the balcony of a Bueno Aires hotel room, Malik reunited with bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan at his funeral. Since then, Malik closed his shows on tour with a tribute to his late friend.