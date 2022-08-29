Ozzy Osbourne and Wife Sharon Fleeing US Home After 25 Years: 'I'm Fed Up'

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne have lived in the U.S. for over 25 years, but he's "fed up" with his adopted home. The U.K. rocker plans to return to his home country, but the Osbournes said it has nothing to do with his health. Osbourne, 73, feels like it is just time to "come home."

"Everything's f—ing ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," Osbourne told The Guardian in an interview published Sunday. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert... It's f—ing crazy."

The "Crazy Train" singer said he does not "want to die" in the U.S. or be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial-Parks, where dozens of Hollywood stars were laid to rest. "I'm English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go," Osbourne said. "But, no, it's just time for me to come home."

Sharon, 69, insisted their decision is not connected to her husband's recent health problems. "I knew people would think that. It's not. It's just time. America has changed so drastically," she said. "It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

The Osbournes have put their Hancock Park mansion on the market for $18 million, proof that they are committing to moving to the U.K. They are moving back into a 120-year-old Buckinghamshire home, The Guardian reports. The estate is undergoing renovations to prepare for the couple's move. A new swimming pool is being built and air-conditioning is being installed. They are also building a studio so Osbourne can record more music.

The move doesn't mean retirement is on the horizon for Osbourne. He and Sharon believe he could make one more tour, and his next album, Patient Number 9, is due out on Sept. 9. The album includes a song called "God Only Knows," in which Osbourne sings that it's "better to burn in hell than fade away."

"I'm saying to you I'll give it the best shot I can for another tour," Osbourne told the outlet. "You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I'll still be back the next day."

The Prince of Darkness recently performed live for the first time in years as he helped close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. "I love you, Birmingham – it's good to be back," Osbourne said before performing his hit "Paranoid." Osbourne also attended San Diego Comic-Con in July with comic book artist Todd McFarlane, who directed a video for Patient Number 9.

Osbourne first declined to perform in Birmingham and thought he could not do it. Sharon was also nervous about him falling, so she had a bracket installed to hold him up, Osbourne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease said. But after the performance, Osbourne stunned his family. "After the gig, Ozzy walked to the car – with no cane," Sharon told The Guardian. "Just walked, normally. Kelly and I were behind him and we're going, 'Jesus Christ.'"