Ozzy Osbourne Has Passionate Opinion on Britney Spears' Dance Videos

Ozzy Osbourne isn't a fan of Britney Spears' viral dance videos. During the Tuesday, July 16 episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the former Black Sabbath frontman, 75, offered a blazing response to the "Baby One More Time" singer's dance skills, admitting that he's "fed up" with the videos.

"I'm fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every f-ing day," Ozzy said during the episode. "It's sad, very, very sad."

The comment was sparked amid a larger discussion about TikTok dances. As the family tackled fan questions, Kelly was asked whether or not she would ever partake in TikTok dances, to which she admitted, "I don't know how to do TikTok dances. I don't know where anybody would ever think that I would."

After Ozzy added his two cents with his comment on Spears, the rest of the Osbourne family seemed to agree, with Kelly saying," I feel sorry for her," while her brother Jack called the situation "very sad indeed." He added," save Britney," seemingly referring to the viral online campaign to release the singer from her controversial conservatorship, which ended in 2021. Sharon, meanwhile, called Spears "a poor little thing," adding that her behavior was "heartbreaking."

Spears, who has been under intense social media scrutiny ever since the conservatorship ended, has been showing off her dance skills on social media in recent months. Her most recent dance video was uploaded on Wednesday, July 17. Prior to that, she shared a video of herself on Saturday, July 13 dancing to Madonna's "I'm Addicted."

Responding to the Osbourne family's podcast comments, Spears made it clear in a lengthy Instagram post that she isn't going to stop dancing anytime soon. Calling the Osbournes the "most boring family known to mankind," Spears said that was going to tell the family to "kindly f- off."

The message came in a post defending actress Kate Beckinsale's social media activity, with Spears writing that she "realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG, saying she needs more age-appropriate content." She added that the comments Beckinsale was getting weren't "as bad as some of my comments saying it's sad I'm as old as I am and I'm dancing every single day on my Instagram!" The singer hit back at the criticism with, "Number 1) I hardly ever dance... and number 2) I'm not poor at all! I have more ligature in my left toe than any grown man or woman on earth!"