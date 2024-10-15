Ozzy Osbourne Makes Rare Public Appearance Amid Parkinson’s Battle

Ozzy Osbourne recently made a rare public appearance amid his Parkinson’s battle. Over the weekend, the heavy metal godfather made an appearance at the Son of Monsterpalooza fan event in Burbank, California, alongside his wife Sharon Osbourne as their adult kids Kelly and Jack.

In a slideshow shared on Instagram by Jack, Ozzy is seen signing autographs and greeting fans while donning a black T-shirt, a collection of chain necklaces, and his iconic round glasses. “Thanks so much to everyone that came to @monsterpaloozaofficial this weekend!!” Jack wrote in the post’s capton. “Loved meeting and getting to hang out with you all.”

Ozzy has had a number of health issues over the years — including his Parkinson’s diagnosis — which have led to him making fewer public appearances. He’s also had to cancel tours and concert festival dates.

However, in a previous interview with SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks co-host Billy Morrison, the aging rocker clarified he’s “not dying” and therefore hopes that he can perform live someday. “So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine,” Osbourne said, via Metal Injection.

The Black Sabbath frontman then added, “But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn’t say yes. I mean, if I could tour I’d tour. But right now I can’t book tours because right now, I don’t think I could pull them off.”

Osbourne later chided the “press” for what he believed were exaggerated reports of his current state of health. “This f—ing press drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in the magazine, ‘Ozzy’s on his last legs.’ I’m f—ing not dying.”