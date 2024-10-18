Former ‘X Factor’ Judge Sharon Osbourne on Liam Payne: ‘We All Let You Down’

Sharon Osbourne is paying tribute to Liam Payne after his death on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the age of 31. The 72-year-old music industry veteran previously served as a judge on The X Factor, where One Direction was formed, and admitted to being part of the entertainment world she says “let [Payne] down.”

“Liam, my heart aches,” Sharon, who is married to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, wrote on Instagram a day after Payne’s death. “We all let you down. Where was this industry when you needed them? You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world. Who was in your corner? Rest in peace my friend.”

The Talk personality served as a judge on the first three series of the popular British talent show from 2004 to 2007 before returning to the panel in 2013, 2016, and 2017. Payne first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 as a 14-year-old singer but found more success on the show when he returned two years later at judge Simon Cowell’s request.

In 2010, when Payne returned at age 16, he was quickly teamed up with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik to form One Direction. The boy band would go on to sell more than 70 million records worldwide and became an international phenomenon before splitting in 2016.

Payne would go on to release solo music including 2019’s “Strip That Down.” Wednesday, the artist was determined to have “jumped from the balcony” of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, resulting in his death.

Following news of his passing, The X Factor, which was officially canceled in 2021, issued a statement paying tribute to the star. “We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” the statement read. “He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends and family and all who loved him.”

Payne’s former One Direction bandmates have since issued individual statements honoring Payne in addition to a joint message shared on social media. “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say,” the statement read. “But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”