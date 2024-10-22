Foreigner‘s founding drummer, Dennis Elliott, was notably absent from Saturday’s 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, having declined to attend due to dissatisfaction with the event’s organizational timeline.

Prior to the Cleveland celebration, Elliott expressed his frustration through Facebook, stating: “Dear Foreigner Fans & Friends. Don’t look too hard, we will not be there. We were finally given the schedule last night, and it is not to our satisfaction. So we are staying home. We have been asking for weeks, and they have waited until the very last minute to send it knowing we were all packed and going to bed. Totally unacceptable to us. Hope you have a good time.”

While Billboard initially reported that Elliott’s decision stemmed from restrictions preventing spouses from walking the red carpet with band members, Elliott directly refuted this claim to Vulture, though he didn’t specify which aspects of the Rock Hall’s Foreigner induction he found unacceptable.

The drummer’s absence created the second significant void in Foreigner’s representation at the ceremony, as band founder Mick Jones also missed the event due to his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. Jones has been living with the condition for “several years,” as confirmed earlier this year.

Despite these notable absences, the legendary rock group’s induction proceeded with original members Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, and Rick Wills accepting the honor on behalf of the band. The celebration featured performances by artists Demi Lovato, Sammy Hagar, and Kelly Clarkson, paying tribute to Foreigner’s musical legacy. The attending original members delivered speeches and performed a medley of songs after accepting the honor.

Before the ceremony, fans responding to Elliott’s announcement offered support, with one calling it a “travesty” and another noting it was “very sad news,” per Billboard.

The band had announced the modified arrangements via social media: “FOREIGNER is greatly looking forward to Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The band will be joined by Demi Lovato, Sammy Hagar, and Kelly Clarkson in a set celebrating the induction of the guys who started it all almost fifty years ago. Original members Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, and Rick Wills will be there to accept the awards on behalf of the band’s leader and founder Mick Jones, drummer Dennis Elliot, and Ian McDonald and Ed Gagliardi who are no longer with us.”

The recognition came after a prolonged wait for the band, which became eligible for induction in 2002. Foreigner’s exclusion was long considered one of the Rock Hall’s greatest oversights. Their impressive career includes sales exceeding 80 million records worldwide, powered by iconic hits such as “Feels Like the First Time,” “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.” The group’s popularity among fans was evident in their third-place finish in the Hall of Fame fan vote, accumulating 528,000 votes, Billboard reports.

The path to induction was championed by Mark Ronson, Mick Jones’ stepson, who led an intensified campaign for Foreigner’s inclusion, according to NME. The effort garnered support from numerous music industry luminaries, including members of Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Guns N’ Roses, and Queens of the Stone Age. Even Paul McCartney joined the advocacy, expressing his disbelief at the band’s previous exclusion in a video message: “Foreigner not in the Hall of Fame? What the f—!”

The ceremony, which streamed live on Disney+ from Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, also honored an impressive roster of inductees including Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest in the performer category. The announcement caused some debate, with fans of artists including Mariah Carey, Oasis, Lenny Kravitz, and Jane’s Addiction expressing disappointment at their continued exclusion.