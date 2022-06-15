Sharon Osbourne Gives Health Update on Husband Ozzy Osbourne Following Surgery

✖

Sharon Osbourne is thankful for the "overwhelming amount of love and support" from fans as husband Ozzy Osbourne underwent surgery Monday. The Talk UK host shared an update on the Black Sabbath rocker's health to her Instagram Tuesday and thanked all her followers for the well wishes sent her family's way during this difficult time.

"Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery! Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery!" Sharon, 69, wrote. "Your love means the world to him." During Friday's episode of The Talk UK, Sharon revealed Ozzy, 73, would be having surgery, requiring her to fly to Los Angeles to help him recover and spend the next month in the U.S.

"He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there," Sharon said on the show. "It's really going to determine the rest of his life." The talk show personality didn't share any further details on the nature of her husband's surgery but revealed that he had joked with her about her return to Los Angeles from the UK. "When I spoke to Ozzy today he said, 'Have you been fired yet?' and I said, 'No! This is a record!' " Sharon recalled.

While in Los Angeles, Sharon said she will also be able to be there when son Jack Osbourne welcomes a daughter, his first with fiancée Aree Gearhart, and celebrate her 40th wedding anniversary with Ozzy on July 1. Celebrations of their milestone will be "depending on everything with Ozzy," Sharon noted. Sharing a clip of the episode on her Instagram feed, Sharon wrote in the caption, "Thank you for all the [love]! See you very soon @thetalkuk."

Ozzy's suffered a number of health issues over the past few years, revealing in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003. Earlier that year, Ozzy had undergone surgery as well after falling. "It's been terribly challenging for us all," he said on Good Morning America at the time. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves." In April, Ozzy tested positive for COVID-19, requiring Sharon to fly back to the U.S. to care for him.