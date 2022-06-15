Ozzy Osbourne Speaks out on His Condition Following Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne shared a positive update with fans on Wednesday, following his surgery earlier this week. Osbourne's wife Sharon Osbourne built up the importance of the procedure last week, telling her co-stars on The Talk U.K. he needed a "major operation" that would "determine the rest of his life." In his new statement, Osbourne thanked his fans for their support.

"I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably, the former Black Sabbath frontman tweeted Wednesday. "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery."

The message came a day after Sharon said her husband was recovering. "Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery! Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery!" Sharon wrote in an Instagram Story post Tuesday. "Your love means the world to him."

Back on Friday, Sharon said the surgery, which took place on Monday, is "really going to determine the rest of his life." She declined to go into further detail, but Sharon and Osbourne's daughter Kelly Osbourne revealed that her father needed "life-changing surgery on his spine."

Sharon will be missing from The Talk for weeks while she is in Los Angeles with her family. She will also be there when their son Jack Osbourne welcomes his first child with fiancee Aree Gearhart. Osbourne and Sharon will also mark their 40th wedding anniversary on July 1. Their celebrations will be "defending on everything with Ozzy." Kelly and Slipknot member Sid Wilson announced in May they are expecting their first baby.

Osbourne, 73, has faced several health challenges in recent years. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, although he didn't go public with the condition until 2020. Osbourne also needed surgery in the past for injuries from a bad fall. In April, Osbourne tested positive for COVID-19, so Sharon flew back to Los Angeles to be with him and later tested positive herself.

Despite these challenges, Osbourne has continued recording new music, which has kept him sane, he said. He recently told Metal Hammer that he has an entire album ready to go. "I struggle a bit, but slowly but surely we're getting there," Osbourne said in April 2021. "My only concern right now is finishing the bloody thing. We've got the same production time as the last time, so there's definitely going to be some similarities. But you'll just have to wait and see what you think."