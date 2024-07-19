Britney Spears Claws Back at Ozzy Osbourne and Family With Praise for Kate Beckinsale

The singer called the Osbournes 'the most boring family known to mankind' after they criticized her dance videos on their podcast.

Britney Spears is hitting back at Ozzy Osbourne after the former Black Sabbath frontman and his family criticized her viral dancing videos. After Osbourne said he was "fed up" with the dance routines, Spears hit back in a lengthy statement shared to Instagram Wednesday, the "Toxic" singer, 42, publicly calling out the Osbourne family and telling them to "kindly f- off."

Spears began her post by referencing the 2001 rom-com Serendipity starring Kate Beckinsale, who has faced online trolls of her own and recently asked for the "insidious bullying" to end. The singer wrote that she though the British actress' response to the criticism "was pretty badass" before she went on to address her own critics, noting that "it's sad that I'm as old as I am and I'm dancing every single day on my IG !!!"

"Number 1) I hardly ever dance... and number 2) I'm not poor at all! I have more ligature in my left toe than any grown man or woman on earth," the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer continued. "I know what it's like to be judged."

Spears said that she "it's important to help each other and invite each other to places that help our souls grow," asking, "What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate's haters saying we're too old or don't have appropriate content ??? Do you think perhaps they might be offended by what they see ???"

Directly addressing the Osborunes, Spears called them "the most boring family known to mankind" and told them to "kindly f- off." She also said she hopes to do a photoshoot with Beckinsale.

Spears' remarks came after Ozzy and his family expressed concern during the July 16 episode of The Osbournes Podcast. After the topic of TikTok dances came up while the family answered questions from fans, Ozzy bluntly stated, "I'm fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every f-ing day. It's sad, very, very sad."

The pop star regularly share videos of herself dancing on social media, and the rest of the Osbourne seemed to agree with Ozzy's statement. Sharon Osbourne called Spears a "poor little thing," with her daughter Kelly Osbourne stating, "I feel sorry for her." Jack Osborune added, "Free Britney."

Spears has certainly proven that she's not letting those comments faze her. Just hours after sharing her response, the singer returned to Instagram to share her latest dancing video, which she simply captioned with a series of rose emojis.

Although comments are turned off on Spears' Instagram posts, the words of support she shared in that Wednesday post didn't go unnoticed by Bekcinsale. Resharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Beckinsale wrote, "Women supporting women is my favourite thing. Thank you @Britneyspears, warrior queen of all queens for your incredibly sweet post all the love right back."