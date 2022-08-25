Ozzy Osbourne's Wild Reason for Qutting Acid Resurfaces After Surprise Return to Stage

It's no secret that Ozzy Osbourne was a frequent drug user in his past, and now, after his recently surprise return to the stage, the Prince of Darkness' wild reason for quitting acid has resurfaced. The Daily Star uncovered some quotes from Symptom of the Universe, a 2015 Black Sabbath biography written by Mick Wall, which revealed some interesting details about the time Osbourne swore off acid for good. "At that time in America, people were very fond of lacing your drinks with acid. I didn't care," Ozzy said in the book. "I used to swallow handfuls of tabs at a time. The end of it came when we got back to England."

He continued, "I took 10 tabs of acid, then went for a walk in a field. I ended up standing there talking to this horse for about an hour. In the end, the horse turned round and told me to fuck off. That was it for me." Interestingly, in the same chapter, Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Geezer Butler recalled another humorous incident involving Osbourne and an acid trip. "We got to California, and we were at this chick's place, this massive beach house. And she gives us this stuff, psilocybin," Butler shared. "I'd never heard of it, didn't know it was another name for acid, and just took it – me and Ozzy and these girls. Ozzy went for a swim in the ocean – at least he thought he did, but he was still on the beach, flailing away in the sand."

Amid various health issues, Ozzy Osbourne recently made a surprise return to performing. BBC Sport reported that the legendary Birmingham rocker and his Black Sabbath bandmates showed up to help close out the Commonwealth Games. The iconic heavy metal godfathers reportedly received a roaring welcome from the crowd at the Alexander Stadium, with has a 30,000-person capacity.

"I love you, Birmingham – it's good to be back!" The 73-year-old singer said to the crowd before the band went into their classic tune Paranid. Notably, BBC Sport reports that Osbourne has not performed in quite some time due to health issues. Most recently, Osbourne had to have spinal surgery, with his wife Sharon revealing in mid-June that she'd be taking a break from the U.K.'s The Talk for around one month in order to be with her husband through his procedure and recovery. It was their daughter Kelly who revealed that Osbourne was going to be undergoing spinal surgery.

In 2020, Osbourne had a setback in his physiotherapy for Parkinson's Disease, due to the circumstance created by the Covid-19 pandemic. In November, his wife Sharon appeared on the Dr. Oz Show and revealed that he'd finally been able to resume his treatment. "He's doing great. He's doing really, really good," she said when asked about her husband's health.