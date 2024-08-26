Ozzy Osbourne Mourns 'Good Friend' After Death of Beloved Pet: 'See You on the Other Side'

The prince of darkness shows his softer side while saying goodbye to his furry friend.

Ozzy Osbourne is once again facing mortality and bidding farewell to a partner in crime, namely his beloved Pomeranian Rocky. According to TMZ, the metal legend shared the sad news on social media, including a picture of himself with the pup.

"Two days ago I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years," Osbourne wrote. "I'll see you on the other side my friend. I love you always."

The Osbournes have several pets, as many witnessed during the days of their MTV reality show. But for the Black Sabbath icon, Rocky was top-notch. Osbourne even Facetimed with the dog, earning some derision from his son Jack Osbourne.

Sharon Osbourne even shared a video montage of Rocky on her own account, even getting some praise from PETA for some reason. "We lost an OG and Ozzy's partner in crime ~ Rest Easy Rocky," she wrote.

If anything, it was clear the dog was special to the rockstar. He even shared a video showing the dog rocking out to "Crazy Train" while sitting on the patio.

As TMZ points out, it is the latest bout of tough news for Osbourne after he was forced to stop touring due to his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. He's also got several other ailments against him, so hopefully he can remain positive.