Ozzy Osbourne to Undergo Potentially Life-Altering Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne will possibly be facing some major life changes on the operating table in a week, according to his wife, Sharon Osbourne. During an appearance on the U.K.'s The Talk, the rock star's spouse/manager revealed he'll be facing a "major operation" on Monday and she will need to be by his side.

"It's really going to determine the rest of his life," Osbourne added about her husband's procedure. The former U.S. The Talk co-host didn't detail what the operation will be or what is affecting the Black Sabbath alum but seemed to be treating it as serious as can be. It is the latest health struggle for the rocker and his wife, hot on the heels of their positive COVID diagnosis that landed them both in bed.

Sharon Osbourne reveals that Ozzy Osbourne is set to have a major operation on Monday that will "determine the rest of his life."@MrsSOsbourne | @OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/kC3BJQrnkk — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) June 8, 2022

Osbourne was also diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in January and went under the knife in 2019 to repair an injury stemming from a 2003 ATV accident. All of this is piled on top of a body that has been punished by years of substance abuse and constant travel, typical of that rock star lifestyle.

According to Billboard, Osbourne did tell Classic Rock magazine that he "can't walk properly these days" and was waiting for a follow-up neck procedure while undergoing physical therapy, to speed recovery. "I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road," he told the outlet.

On top of the tense, concerning news, Sharon Osbourne also shared a slice of happiness that the couple can look forward to after the surgery. While they will celebrate their 40th anniversary on July 1, Osbourne also revealed their son Jack is welcoming a baby girl in the next few weeks and daughter Kelly is also expecting her first child with Slipknot member Sid Wilson.

As Osbourne says to close her interview, she and Ozzy have no set plans for their anniversary just yet. "I don't know yet, depends on everything, but I'll see," she said. Ozzy Osbourne is hopeful to get back out on the road to continue his No More Tours 2 final tour in Europe in 2023. Hopefully, the surgery goes well and the couple can enjoy what's waiting on the other side.