Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 40 Years of Marriage Amid Recovery from Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne marked their 40th wedding anniversary Monday. The couple hit the major milestone a few weeks after the former Black Sabbath frontman needed major back surgery. The Osbournes married on July 4, 1982, and are parents to Aimee, 38, Kelly, 37, and Jack, 36.

"40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love," Ozzy, 73, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo from the couple's Hawaii wedding. Sharon, 69, shared a more recent photo of the two. "52 years together and today 40 years married," she wrote, referring to how they met years before they tied the knot. "Always by my side. My soulmate, Happy Anniversary Ozzy."

Sharon and Ozzy met in 1970 when her father Don Arden was managing Black Sabbath. In 1979, Sharon became his manager after he fired Arden around the time they began dating. They married in 1982 after Ozzy's divorce from Thelma Riley was finalized.

Their relationship has been through several struggles. In 1989, Ozzy was arrested for attempted murder when he attacked Sharon while under the influence of drugs, notes Us Weekly. After six months in medical detention, Sharon chose not to file for divorce. The couple also briefly split in 2016 after Ozzy had an affair. They reunited and renewed their vows the following year.

In recent years, Sharon has been by Ozzy's side during his health struggles. Last month, she took a break from The Talk U.K. to be with him when he needed a "major operation" that could "determine the rest of his life," she said. On June 15, Ozzy gave a positive health update.

"I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably," the "Crazy Train" singer tweeted. "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery."

Ozzy said in the past that recording new music has helped him through the darkest periods of his life, so it was no surprise that he released a new song on June 24. "Patient Number 9" is the title track for his first studio album since 2020's Ordinary Man and was accompanied by a music video directed by iconic comic book artist Todd McFarlane. Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and Zakk Wylde also contributed to the album, reports Loudwire. Ozzy's former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi also appears on Patient Number 9. The album will be released on Sept. 9.

Ozzy announced plans to release a new album in April. "I'm so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records," he said in a statement on his official site. "I'll be sharing all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."