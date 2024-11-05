‘I’m Not Ashamed’: Brantley Gilbert Gets Candid About His Drug Use

Country music performer Brantley Gilbert has become a prominent voice on substance abuse in the music industry, maintaining sobriety from alcohol for more than a decade while openly discussing his journey. Several months ago, the musician talked about his perspective on marijuana consumption, joining fellow artists like Jelly Roll in addressing the topic publicly.

During a June conversation with Taste of Country Nights With Evan Paul on Demand, Gilbert addressed his stance on cannabis use. “I’ve released songs about it, I’m really open about it in conversation because, when I knocked some things out of my life, 13 years ago, you know I waited a year just to be off everything, then kind of picked that back up,” Gilbert explained.

The artist described how he is committed to being transparent about his lifestyle choices. “I never wanted people to get the wrong idea. I didn’t want to say I was stone-cold sober. I didn’t want to put the wrong message out. I didn’t want people to think I was being dishonest,” he stated.

In 2022, Gilbert publicly identified himself as “California sober” during an interview with Audacy‘s Rob Stone and Holly Hutton, aligning himself with cannabis-friendly artists like Willie Nelson. This revelation accompanied discussions about his track “Heaven By Then,” featuring Blake Shelton, where Gilbert reflected on his previous behavior during his “drinking days.”

Discussing his current relationship with marijuana, Gilbert acknowledged its role in his life while expressing caution about its widespread application. “I’m not ashamed of it, I’ll continue to talk about it. I gotta tell you, it’s not for everybody. You know, a lot of addicts are better off not touching anything, I’m probably one of those, ya know, but this has been the only thing I’ve ever had in my life that I can do conservatively and when I felt like it,” he shared with Taste of Country.

Gilbert’s journey to sobriety involved significant challenges. Speaking on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen in 2022, he described his initial struggles with alcohol recovery. “I’m a guy that says if I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it or die trying. And with alcohol, it got to a point with it where I knew it was something I needed to change and cut back on and I said, ‘You know what? This has a little more control over me than I like, and I just need to get it out of my life,’” he recalled.

A pivotal moment occurred during a celebration for his hit single “Country Must Be Country Wide.” Gilbert remembered, “Man, I kind of looked around and had this thought. It was like, ‘Man, we’re supposed to be celebrating something that an overwhelming majority of people that try to do something with music will never accomplish experience.’ And we’re not really celebrating. We’re doing the same s— we do every night.”

During his subsequent rehabilitation, Gilbert encountered fellow country artist Keith Urban, whose guidance was crucial. Gilbert confided in Urban about his concerns regarding performing and songwriting while sober. Urban’s reassurance and shared experience greatly impacted Gilbert’s recovery journey, leading him to credit Urban with potentially saving his life.

Gilbert has since established a stable personal life, marrying Amber Cochran-Gilbert in 2015. The couple now parents two children: Barrett, 5, Braylen, 1, and Abram, born Oct. 11. The artist notes that cannabis use has become an alternative social activity in his circle, stating, “It kind of took the place of passing the moonshine jug around, ya know, we just pass something else around.”

Speaking to Taste of Country, Gilbert also commented on the increasing openness about cannabis use among artists transitioning away from alcohol: “I feel like it’s a trending thing, I can’t tell you how many people I’ve talked to recently that are coming off drinking and going to that.”