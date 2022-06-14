Ozzy Osbourne's Guitarist Zakk Wylde Speaks out on Icon's Surgery

✖

Zakk Wylde, the lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne's band, is among those wishing the singer the best after Sharon Osbourne said her husband needs major surgery. On Friday, Sharon told her co-hosts on the U.K.'s The Talk she would be leaving the show for about a month to be by Osbourne's side. Their daughter Kelly Osbourne said her father was undergoing spinal surgery.

"PRAYERS OF LOVE & STRENGTH To THE BOSS on a SUCCESSFUL SURGERY & RECOVERY so He can get Back to Doing What HE LOVES," Wylde, 55, wrote. Wylde has been recording and touring with Osborne since the 1980s. He is also the founder of the heavy metal band Black Label Society.

PRAYERS OF LOVE & STRENGTH To THE BOSS on a SUCCESSFUL SURGERY & RECOVERY so He can get Back to Doing What HE LOVES • tBLSt SDMF XOXOXO @OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/6ShFOSSF8R — Zakk Wylde (@ZakkWyldeBLS) June 13, 2022

Back on Friday, Sharon told The Talk that Osbourne, 73, needed a "very major operation on Monday and I have to be there." She said the surgery could "determine the rest of his life." The trip back to Los Angeles also comes as their son Jack Osbourne is about to welcome his second daughter. Osbourne and Sharon will also celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 1.

Over the weekend, Kelly let it slip that her father was having spinal surgery in an Instagram Story post blasting KTLA for "shady" comments about her parents' relationship, reports Yahoo! Entertainment. "As you reported, he is about to undergo a life-changing surgery on his spine that will determine the rest of his life," Kelly, who is expecting a child with Sid Wilson of Slipknot, wrote. "The fact that everyone could not just wish him their best and instead made such cutting comments is shameful. Is it that hard for you to just be nice? My weather report is that you are shady!!!!!!"

After seeing the wave of support for Osbourne, Sharon told fans that the "Crazy Train" singer's surgery was successful. "Our family would like to express sp much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery," Sharon wrote. "Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him."

Osbourne has faced several health issues in recent years. The former Black Sabbath frontman, Sharon, and Kelly all tested positive for COVID-19 in April. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, needed surgery for a staph infection in 2018, and was hospitalized for pneumonia in 2019. In a recent Metal Hammer interview, Osbourne said his music has helped keep him alive. He recently recorded his next album.

"I struggle a bit, but slowly but surely we're getting there," Osbourne said of the new album. "My only concern right now is finishing the bloody thing. We've got the same production time as the last time, so there's definitely going to be some similarities. But you'll just have to wait and see what you think."