Kelly Osbourne Reveals She's Pregnant With Her First Child

Kelly Osbourne is going to be a mom! The 37-year-old daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne announced Thursday on Instagram that she and Slipknot rocker boyfriend Sid Wilson were expecting their first baby. Sharing a selfie of her holding up an ultrasound photo, Osbourne revealed she was "ecstatic" at the news.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why... I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she wrote. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!" Osbourne and Wilson first met in 1999 but only recently turned their friendship into a romantic relationship.

Celebrating Valentine's Day this year, the Fashion Police alum called Wilson her "soulmate," writing in a heartfelt tribute, "I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson." Osbourne has been open about her desire to become a mother over the years, sharing last year on a June 2021 episode of Red Table Talk that she felt "robbed" of a number of life experiences due to her struggles with addiction.

"I feel very behind," she shared. "As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet." She said of her sobriety journey, "I would have been no kind of mother at all [before getting sober]. Because I was that crazy addict that was like, 'Oh yeah, I'll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.' Like, that's insane that I would ever even think that."

Months prior, in April 2021, Osbourne revealed that she had relapsed, but was "back on track" with sobriety. "This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," she said at the time on her Instagram Story. "I relapsed. Not proud of it, but I am back on track." In October, Osbourne celebrated not only her 37th birthday but her five-month sobriety milestone. "Today marks my 37th birthday and I'm 5 months sober!!! I am filled with so much gratitude it's almost overwhelming!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.