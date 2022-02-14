Miley Cyrus Flaunts Killer Abs During Super Bowl Home Game

Miley Cyrus showed off her killer abs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival, a concert held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles before Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. Cyrus performed a fill setlist during her show, wearing a Gucci Love Parade crop top and leggings. Her performance included the live debut of “Never Be Me,” which was featured on her 2020 album Plastic Hearts.

Halfway through the show, Cyrus paused the performance to share an “honest moment” with her fans, reports Rolling Stone. She admitted to feeling a little nervous about performing on such a big stage again after so few shows in 2021. Cyrus couldn’t tour to promote Plastic Hearts and she only performed at a handful of festivals last year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m just finding my feet along this platform again,” Cyrus told her fans, noting that many of them are in the same position, just trying to find their way back to normalcy. “Now, something that should just be like breathing is suddenly difficult and anxiety-inducing and scary,” Cyrus said. “I just want you to know, that even though I’m up here with all of you, I’m just as scared as everybody else about where the world is going [and] what the future holds. But the good news is, we’re not alone. We’re all in this together.”

Cyrus’ setlist also included several covers, reports Billboard. She performed a take on Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which she mixed with “Wrecking Ball.” The Pixies hit “Where Is My Mind” was referenced when Cyrus performed “We Can’t Stop” as the opener. Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” got a full performance from Cyrus. “Party In The U.S.A.” also included references to music from Stevie Nicks and Dolly Parton.

After Cyrus, Green Day took the stage. Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Mickey Guyton were also on the bill. Drake and Justin Bieber performed at the two-night “Homecoming Weekend” event in West Hollywood.

Super Bowl LVI gave Los Angeles fans more reasons to celebrate in the end. The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, becoming the second consecutive Super Bowl champions to win in their home stadium. This was the second championship for the Rams franchise, although its first since moving from St. Louis back to Los Angeles in 2016. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was the game’s MVP.