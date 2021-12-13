Miley Cyrus Reveals She and Pete Davidson Got Matching Tattoos

During their appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, chaotic duo Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson revealed that they got matching tattoos back in 2017 after Saturday Night Live. Cyrus was the musical guest during Larry David‘s episode as host, and she and Davidson appeared in the sketch “The Baby Step” together as rapping babies. “One of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the SNL table,” Davidson quipped while recounting the story.

“At the end [of the sketch], our excuse for it all, Larry David said, ‘What’s going on?’ And we said, ‘We babies,’” Cyrus explained. “And for some reason we looked at each other and were like, ‘That’s a great tattoo! We’re doing this!’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And then we did,” Davidson continued. “I got my tattoo guy to come to 30 Rock. He was so excited. And then I burned mine off and you still have yours.” Davidson has famously removed many of the 100+ tattoos that he has gotten over the years. Cyrus didn’t know that Davidson had removed the tattoo until she noticed the spot on his wrist where “we babies” once was during a commercial. “I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. That’s right where ‘we babies’ was,’” Cyrus said while flashing her tattoo on her ankle. “I am fortunate enough that I still have ‘we babies’ right here on my foot.”

Davidson joked that his tattoo now reads “no babies” while Cyrus explained that she “stopped smoking weed the next day for a couple of years. Well, at least with Pete anyways.”

The two are collaborating as co-hosts for , which will air live on NBC on Friday, Dec. 31 and includes “a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must-watch evening,” as per the network. Cyrus told Fallon during the joint appearance that she wants to honor 2021 and the “micro moments of happiness that all of us can find,” and decided to host the event in Miami because she doesn’t like to be cold. She joked of Davidson, “He’ll be funny and I’ll be naked and together we’ve got a show.”