Legendary Actor Crashes Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve Special

Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s celebration featured a ton of star power to ring in 2022, but it was a small cameo that many fans will single out. After referencing his meme status at Halloween, Steve Buscemi has returned to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a cameo during Davidson’s segment on his 2022 resolutions.

The SNL star’s main goal was avoiding a feud with his King of Staten Island co-star in the new year. But for Buscemi, he’s ready to dig in and stand his ground like a little rabid terrier. During the segment, Davidson gets a FaceTime message from Buscemi who tells him that his return to New York will include a return to hostility, including an attack on sight rule.

https://youtu.be/_ijXvx12cgU

Why would the Boardwalk Empire alum be so upset? Davidson stiffed him on pay for The King of Staten Island. “He was in Barton Fink, dude’s set for life,” Davidson tells Miley Cyrus after being outed as a cheapskate.

The cameo came on the heels of Buscemi receiving the key to the city of New York from the departing Mayor Bill de Blasio. “It’s been 20 years, brother,” de Blasio said Tuesday. “It’s been a long road for the both of us. It is my tremendous honor on behalf of the people of this city to present with a key to New York City.”

The honor comes due to Buscemi’s sacrifice after the 9/11 attacks in 2001 when the actor returned to FDNY’s Engine 55 station in Little Italy to support the firefighters in the wake of the massive loss to the first responders in the attacks.

At the time, Buscemi denied interviews at the time and was there “for the people” as a former member of the station. He thanked Engine 55 during the award ceremony, keeping his fame in check once again. “Before being an actor, I had one of the greatest jobs in New York City at Engine 55 in Little Italy, and I’ll always be grateful to them for allowing me to work beside them in the aftermath of 9/11,” Buscemi said.

Recently Buscemi admitted that the decision to return and the attacks on 9/11 left him struggling with PTSD, calling the attack a “big part of him” and transporting back at the mention of what happened. “I haven’t experienced any health issues, and I get myself checked out – but definitely, yeah, post-traumatic stress? Absolutely,” Buscemi said. “I was only there for like five days, but when I stopped going and tried to just live my life again, it was really, really hard.”