Miley Cyrus Perfectly Reacts After Suffering Wardrobe Malfunction on NBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Special

Miley Cyrus had the perfect reaction while addressing her wardrobe malfunction during NBC and Peacock’s New Year’s Eve special. A few minutes after the embarrassing moment, Cyrus addressed the elephant in the room. While continuing her performance of “Party in the USA,” she said, “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now.” She then added, “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage,” referring to her outfit, which was now just a short skirt and a red blazer with no top underneath.

The 29-year-old “The Climb” singer later seemingly addressed the viral moment at the end of the broadcast. “Thank you so much, everybody, thank you. Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the New Year with us,” Cyrus said, per PEOPLE. “We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party.”

The slip occurred just a few minutes after midnight on live TV during the broadcast, which was formally titled Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. She performed “We Can’t Stop” and “Party in the USA,” but her top fell apart during the latter number. She adjusted quickly, pinning the piece to her chest using her arm and hand. She then turned away from the crowd and cameras just before the top dropped off her completely. She then carefully walked directly backstage, all while continuing the song. She emerged a few moments later in a red blazer that was part of an earlier outfit.

However, that did not solve all the former Hannah Montana actress’s problems. There was still no top underneath the blazer, so when she continued to perform in the outfit, one of her breasts accidentally flashed the camera. NBC has not commented on the slip, but TV Line spoke to production sources that praised the singer for her professionalism and the fact that she “kept the show going and didn’t miss a beat.”