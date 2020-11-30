Miley Cyrus Apologizes to Fans for New Album 'Plastic Hearts' Being Unavailable on Release Date

✖

Miley Cyrus is apologizing after fans trying to snag a physical copy of her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, were unable to. Although the album was officially released Friday, it was unavailable for purchase in stores, and fans who had pre-ordered a physical copy online noted that they were not going to be in stock for several more weeks, affecting the musician’s first-week sales.

Across social media, fans expressed their upset over the scenario, with one person sharing a compilation of complaints from several different people. One person who had purchased a physical copy online from Target noticed that their "shipment got delayed for dec 15…. so it doesn't count for first week sales." Another person said that "no stores within 35 minutes of me have copies," something that several other people also encountered in their search for the physical version of the album. Somebody else said that despite the album having been released, theirs also hadn't yet shipped.

A response to my fans 🖤 https://t.co/p4dZGPk91T pic.twitter.com/hVCxetV7k2 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 30, 2020

The various fan complaints eventually prompted Cyrus to offer an apology and some clarification. In a statement shared to Twitter Sunday night, Cyrus explained that the delay was due to Black Friday. Writing that her "fans are everything" to her, Cyrus acknowledged that "y'all are disappointed when going out to stores/calling/checking stock to be let down I am equally/if not more frustrated."

She went on to explain that "when choosing 11/27 THE SUGGESTED DATE for album release," she and her team were "never told major retailers don't stock physical albums on Black Friday" and will not receive physical copies of Plastic Hearts "until a few weeks after release." Cyrus said that the packaging for her latest album is "intimate, honest, and a visual reflection of the sound of my new record that I am so proud of." It was created by her "personally at home making art FOR YOU," and as such, she wants "it in your hands!"

"I've outgrown blame. It’s a waste of time and energy," Cyrus ended her note to fans. "This album was a labor of love and nothing can sabotage my admiration for the record my collaborators & I have created."

Cyrus' seventh studio album was confirmed for a late November release back in October. The album is a follow-up to her 2017 record, Younger Now. Plastic Hearts features a long list of new songs, as well as several collaborations, including with rock legend Billy Idol on "Night Crawling" and Joan Jett on "Bad Karma," as well as several other collaborations.