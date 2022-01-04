Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Wardrobe Malfunction Following New Year’s Eve Fiasco

Miley Cyrus isn’t shying away from bringing up her New Year’s Eve wardrobe malfunction. On Sunday, Cyrus shared a gallery of stills from the event, which was titled Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. She captioned the post, “Get a good look at the top that didn’t stay on very long.” Cyrus’s silver top broke just after midnight as the 29-year-old singer belted out “Party in the USA.” She covered herself up and made her way off stage without missing a beat and emerged a few moments later in a red blazer. However, that new outfit led to a slip, but it appeared that Cyrus did all she good to keep the show going.

In the comments of the Instagram gallery, rapper 24kgoldn, who appeared on the NBC/Peacock special, wrote, “Happens to the best of em.” Media personality Allison Hagendorf wrote, “You were a professional badass as always. Also, the red blazer outfit [fire emoji] TIMELESS ICON!” Even the official NBC account reacted, writing, “Welcome to Miami. [fire emoji],” referencing the special taking place in Miami, Florida, as well as the cover of Will Smith’s “Miami” that Cyrus and co-host Pete Davidson performed at the start of the broadcast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cyrus has acknowledged the fiasco a few times, tweeting, “The entire night was pure JOY! I loved every second!” when someone was discussing the slip. She also rebounded in the moment, singing “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” and following up with, “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

The wardrobe malfunction also seemingly came up at the bottom of the show. Cyrus reflected on the crazy night, which was already dealing with artist cancellations and the threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

https://twitter.com/TheBradParker/status/1477144795306987520?s=20

“Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances,” Cyrus said, per PEOPLE. “And that resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the New Year with us. We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party.”