Miley Cyrus Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on NBC New Year’s Eve Special

Miley Cyrus’ night hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve special took a wild turn when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction just after midnight. Minutes after 2022 began, Cyrus performed her songs “We Can’t Stop” and “Party in the USA” on live TV and Peacock as part of the Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special, which she co-hosted with Pete Davidson from Miami, Florida. As she played the latter song, it appears the straps holding her top onto her torso broke, causing the top to fall.

Luckily, Cyrus is pro and masterfully recovered. Sensing the malfunction starting, she pinned the top to her chest with her arm and hand. She then turned her back to the crowd and cameras; then the top completely fell off. She then marched directly backstage, all while continuing her song. After a brief pause covered by her backing band, she returned with a red blazer she wore earlier in the night. However, that blazer led to another malfunction.

As Twitter users pointed out, after Cyrus changed into the blazer, she suffered a full slip. Being as she had nothing on under the blazer, she suffered a full-on malfunction while continuing to perform. While Cyrus handled it all the best she could, it elicited big responses from those at home who noticed.

The broadcast soon acknowledged the moment, with Cyrus saying, “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage,” as she resumed the performance. Davidson also admitted that the production “may have had a boob slip,” but he played it off for laughs. The Saturday Night Live star then lifted his own shirt up to show his own chest, joking that he and his co-host were now even.

The 29-year-old also closed the night out with a nod to the moment, but she spun it into a motivational moment. “Thank you so much, everybody, thank you. Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the New Year with us,” Cyrus said, as transcribed by PEOPLE. “We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party.”