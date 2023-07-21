LL Cool J Says Miranda Lambert Should 'Get Over' Fan Selfies at Concerts

LL Cool J is telling Miranda Lambert to "get over" fans taking selfies during her concerts. The rapper shared his thoughts on the current conversation surrounding the country star stopping her recent show to call out fans for taking selfies during a July 19 appearance on Audacy's Mercedes in the Morning.

"Miranda, get over it, baby," LL Cool J said with a laugh on the show. "They're fans." The "Mama Said Knock You Out" artist continued that he wouldn't have stopped his own performance over a photo, explaining, "Your job as an artist is to create art. The way people choose to interact with that art – or engage it or appreciate it – is up to them." He continued, "You gotta let the fans do what they wanna do. What, we got rules?"

The NCIS: Los Angeles star also made sure to clarify he's not going to judge Lambert for how she conducts her shows. "I have nothing unkind to say about her," he added. "I wish her the best. She has the right to her feelings but for me, I let the fans be fans and do what they want to do."

Lambert herself has yet to weigh in on the incident, which occurred during the July 15 show of her Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency. During the show, the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer stopped her performance to scold a group of concertgoers for being "worried about their selfie and not listening to the song," adding, "It's pissing me off a little bit." She told the crowd, which had mixed reactions to her speech, "We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."

The fans who were called out by Lambert have since spoken publicly about the interaction. Adela Calin, who identified herself as one of the people Lambert was talking about, told NBC News said she was "appalled" by the artist's comments. "It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place," the 43-year-old said. "I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."