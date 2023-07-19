'The View:' Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off During Miranda Lambert Debate

Whoopi Goldberg shocked her co-stars on The View when she walked off stage during a heated debate over Miranda Lambert's recent anti-selfie rant. Our recap in the video below has the latest.

And there goes Whoopi! It looks like The View moderator had HAD it with her co-hosts arguing over the latest Miranda Lambert drama, because she made a point of her own that's impossible to ignore. Let's get into the latest with the ladies on The View in our recap video below.

Whoopi Goldberg's walk-off came during Tuesday's Hot Topics segment, in which the panel tackled country star Miranda Lambert's controversial scolding of her concertgoers who were taking a selfie while she was performing. People are pretty ticked about this moment – which was captured in a TIkTok – and some concertgoers even walked out! Others were like yeah, get off your damn phones, #TeamMiranda.

So it comes as no surprise that our View panelists had strong – and opposite – opinions about it. Sunny Hostin, for one, sided with the fans who Lambert scolded, noting that with concert ticket prices as high as they are nowadays, she's going to get her picture. Whoopi — well she feels differently.

Firing back, Sunny continued that she likes to capture moments from concerts so she can relive the memories later on, and then Whoopi shocked us all by getting up and walking offstage. Everyone was obviously confused about what was happening in this moment, but it ended up being pretty hilarious.

OK, that was pretty good, Whoopi, you made your point! But while The View star's fiery take appeared to all be in good fun, those Miranda Lambert fans are mad for real.

One of the concertgoers who got scolded told NBC News, "It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place. I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature, and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture." She said she was "appalled" by Lambert's comments, saying she and her friends took 30 seconds at the most to take a picture before sitting back down.

Miranda hasn't said anything yet, but man am I looking forward to what she says if she does. Where do you fall in the debate? Was she totally out of line or are concert selfies a serious faux pas? Let me know in the comments!