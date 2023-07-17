Miranda Lambert Calls out Fans for Taking Selfies During Concert

Miranda Lambert recently called out some fans for taking selfies during her concert. Consequence reports that the singer took a performance break during one of her Las Vegas residency shows to address some concert-goers who she felt were not being attentive. The moment came as Lambert was performing her song "Tin Man."

"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit," Lambert said to the crowd, after asking her band to halt. "I don't like it at all. We're here to hear some country music tonight, I'm singing some country damn music." She then seemed to motion toward the audience members in question, before eventually going on to continue the concert.

Lambert kicked off her Vegas residency in the fall of 2022. Ahead of its debut, she revealed that her husband Brendan McLoughlin would be there "every single night" that she performs. ET Canada spoke with the couple in August — prior to the kickoff in September — and asked McLoughlin if he would be "side stage" for the shows. "Every single night I'll be watching her do what she does best," he replied.

At the time, Lambert revealed that she and McLoughlin took the month of July off to recharge before jumping onto a busy fall. "We went in our airstream out west. I had no makeup, no blow dryer, no curling iron, nothing for 20 days. It was amazing. We saw rivers, we kayaked, we hiked," Lambert said. "It got us ready for Vegas. We're going to Vegas on Sept. 12th to start rehearsals for our residency. It was a good reset button before the craziness." As for how preparations are going, Lambert said, "We're just honing in on everything, but I'm very excited. It's kind of like the style I've been doing lately, just country western with a lot of rhinestones and fringe, and some fire maybe, so, very excited about that."

Lambert married McLoughlin four years ago, less than five years after her divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton. Lambert and Shelton first began dating in 2006. They got engaged in 2010 and married in 2011. After four years of marriage, the couple announced in 2015 that they were divorcing.

Following their split, Lambert dated country singer Anderson East for two years, and then Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker for several months. In February 2019, Lambert announced on social media that she had secretly married McLoughlin the month prior. Notably, Lambert does not have any children, but McLoughlin has a young daughter born in late 2018, per People.