Miranda Lambert Fan Responds After She Calls Them out for Taking Selfies During Concert

Miranda Lambert recently called out some concert attendees for taking selfies during one of her Las Vegas residency shows, and now one of the fans has responded. Over on Instagram, user @lifestyle_with_adela shared two photos in a post and stated, in the caption, that she was part of the group who Lambert called out. "These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies."

Consequence first reported that Lambert called out the fans while she was performing her song "Tin Man," a very personal song about heartbreak. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit," Lambert said to the crowd, after asking her band to halt. "I don't like it at all. We're here to hear some country music tonight, I'm singing some country damn music." She then seemed to motion toward the audience members in question, before eventually going on to continue the concert. Notably, @lifestyle_with_adela previously shared a separate post in which she included a collection of other images and videos she filmed during the concert.

The incident has sparked a lot of debate, leading some fans to side with Lambert and others with the fans. "Honestly what she did was SO incredibly rude," one person commented on @lifestyle_with_adela's post. "You paid money to be there & if you want a picture that's none of her business unless she wants to state no cameras allowed! I'm sorry she treated y'all this way, definitely lost some respect for her."

Someone else added, "Maybe put your phone down and live in the moment. I'm sure artist get tired of seeing the front row full of nothing but phones in their faces. They don't want to look at your backs while you take pictures. They want to know you feel the music the same way they do. No reason to be front row if you're not going to respect the artist. Just my opinion."

A third user offered, "She's singing a deeply emotional song about her divorce and you're standing up right in front with your backs to her trying to get your moment. Good for her." One last person commented, "You chose one of her most intimate songs to stand up and take a selfie. It was rude af. She puts on a very intimate story teller style show. Have some respect."