Lizzo Changing New Song's Lyrics After Backlash From Disabled Fans

Lizzo has released a new version of her song "GRRRLS" following criticism from many people in the disabled community for her use of an ableist slur. The "Good As Hell" singer announced Monday that amid the backlash, she listened to fans' concerns and opted to release an updated version of the single, part of her upcoming album Special, with changed lyrics to remove the slur.

Lizzo announced the change and addressed the backlash in a message to fans posted on Instagram. The musician shared, "it's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song 'GRRRLS,'" before going on to ensure fans that she never meant any harm and that she listened to what they said. Continuing in the post, Lizzo wrote, "Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hateful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case unintentionally)."

"I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change," the three-time Grammy winner wrote. "This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world."

In the original version of the song, released last Friday, a lyric used the word "sp-z," as the musician rapped, "Hold my bag, b-/ Hold my bag/ Do you see this s-/ I'm a sp-z/ I'm about to knock somebody out/ Yo, where my best friend?/ She the only one I know to talk me off the deep end." Immediately after its release, many of the singer's fans were quick to point out the lyric's ableist slur, with the word being a derogatory term for a form of cerebral palsy known as spastic diplegia.

On Twitter, disability advocate Hannah Diviney tagged the musician as they wrote, "Hey [Lizzo] my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. Sp-z' doesn't mean freaked out or crazy. It's an ableist slur. It's 2022. Do better." Another user noted that the term has "been used to hurt me and people I care about many times," adding that "it's a slur. It's unacceptable. Don't say it."

Reacting to Lizzo's Monday announcement, Diviney thanked the musician "so much for hearing us Lizzo and for understanding that this was only ever meant gently and being open to learning, it honestly means the world."