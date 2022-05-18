Lizzo Documentary in the Works at HBO Max

✖

Lizzo is getting the documentary treatment! The "About Damn Time" singer is going to be the subject of a documentary for HBO Max, Lizzo announced Wednesday at Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront in New York. The documentary follows the Grammy winner's meteoric rise from humble beginnings to superstardom with intimate looks into some of the most defining moments of her career.

The documentary announcement comes on the heels of Lizzo's Amazon series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, which launched in March, and her gig hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live in April. When it comes to her new documentary, Lizzo said Wednesday, "Growing up I never dreamed I'd get to experience all of the things I've accomplished in my life, and I'm just getting started. I'm so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max," as per Deadline.

"From 'Cuz I Love You' to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album 'Special,' y'all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process," she continued. "It takes 10 years to become an 'overnight success,' and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going."

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, added, "To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo's formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey." The documentary is directed by Doug Pray, who was executive producer of HBO's The Defiant Ones and the director of Hype!.

Pray directs and produces with Stephanie Meurer. The film is also produced by Kevin Beisler, Kevin Weaver, Ryan Kroft and Nicole Rocklin and executive produced by Lizzo through her production company Lizzobangers. The documentary comes from Warner Music Entertainment and Live Nation Productions and is an Atlantic Films production in association with Boardwalk Pictures and Diamond Docs.

Executive producing for Atlantic Films/Warner Music Entertainment is Len Blavatnik, Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman, and Charlie Cohen. Executive producing for Live Nation Productions is Michael Rapino, Omar Al-Joulani, Lesley Olenik and Chad Wasser. Executive producing for Diamond Docs is Mark Monroe.